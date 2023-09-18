Parker’s Opens New Georgia Site

Parker’s hosted a special ribbon cutting ceremony for its newest Parker’s Kitchen located in Statesboro, Ga., on Sept. 15.

Parker’s founder and CEO Greg Parker also presented a $25,000 Fueling the Community check to Bulloch County Schools assistant superintendent Brad Boykin to support local teachers and students. The unrestricted funds are part of the ongoing Parker’s commitment to support education and to make a transformative impact on local communities. Since 2011, the company has donated a portion of all gas sold on the first Wednesday of each month to area schools and has donated more than $2 million to schools in Georgia and South Carolina through the Fueling the Community initiative.

“We love Statesboro and are thrilled to offer our exceptional Parker’s Kitchen food to customers at our new store on Lanier Drive and to continue to support Bulloch County schools,” said Greg Parker. “We’re committed to being part of the community in Statesboro and appreciate the support of our loyal customers across Bulloch County.”

Strategically positioned near the Georgia Southern University campus and the Allen E. Paulsen Stadium, the company’s newest site offers award-winning, southern-style, made-from-scratch Parker’s Kitchen food for breakfast, lunch and dinner as well as a wide range of convenience items. The new Parker’s Kitchen store replaces a longtime Parker’s retail store located on the same site.

The bright, inviting store design features Lowcountry-inspired architecture with a modern, contemporary glass-front façade with lime-washed brick, handsome bracketry and designer lighting. The retail footprint offers indoor dining as well as an optimized interior layout to maximize efficiency for customers.

The location offers popular grab-and-go options as well as a hot bar serving breakfast, lunch and dinner daily and convenient electronic kiosk ordering. Popular items include never-frozen, antibiotic-free, double-breaded Southern Fried Chicken Tenders, signature mac ‘n’ cheese and potato logs. Additional highlights include the Parker’s Kitchen Spicy Chicken Tender Sandwich, freshly made salads, gourmet coffee, freshly brewed sweet tea, Fancy Lemonade, 28-degree beer, fountain drinks with Chewy Ice and a wide range of convenience items. The new store offers 16 fueling positions with regular, diesel and ethanol-free fuel.

A wide range of Parker’s Kitchen items are prepared fresh on-site and are available seven days a week. The entire menu is handcrafted on-site from the freshest ingredients by Parker’s Kitchen chefs who take pride in cooking for the communities where they live and work.

“At Parker’s, we are continuing our strategic transition from a convenience store company that sells food service to a food service company that offers convenience,” said Parker. “We are excited about the future and think Bulloch County is a great market for the Parker’s Kitchen brand.”

The company’s current Round-Up Campaign gives customers the opportunity to join forces with Parker’s Kitchen to help women who are experiencing homelessness, with round-up donations benefiting Parker’s House for Women in Savannah, Ga. Parker’s matches 25% of every round-up donation in South Carolina and Georgia.

In addition, the Parker’s Community Fund supports education, healthcare and heroes while fighting hunger. In February 2023, the Parker’s Community Fund made a landmark $5 million donation to Roper/St. Francis Healthcare in Charleston, S.C., to expand access to healthcare for the uninsured and the underinsured and to support caregivers across the region.

Parker’s employs more than 1,200 professionals throughout Georgia and South Carolina and completes more than 125,000 transactions daily.

Honored as the 2020 Convenience Store Decisions Chain of the Year, Parker’s operates 76 retail stores throughout southeast Georgia and South Carolina.