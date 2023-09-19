New-to-Industry C-Store Brand Kudos to Open in Texas

Located in Huntsville, Texas, Kudos is a foodservice-focused brand that will offer both proprietary and branded food options.

New-to-industry c-store brand Kudos has announced that it will open its first location in Huntsville, Texas, this month. The brand was developed by the Greater Houston Retailers Cooperative Association (GHRA).

For the grand opening celebrations, festivities will include a ribbon cutting ceremony and open house on Sept. 28, and a grand opening community appreciation event recognizing Huntsville area heroes on Sept. 30.

The company has noted that its goal is to provide a friendly, refreshing and rewarding customer experience every day.

“I am thrilled to welcome the Huntsville community to visit our new store and experience Kudos’ blend of refreshing food, beverages and exceptional service,” said Moez Maredia, owner and operator of Kudos in Huntsville. “Our team’s goal is to serve great food and create a welcoming space where everyone feels appreciated and is pleased to return. I truly believe in the spirit of Kudos, which is to give back to the community and recognize first responders and veterans.”

Maredia is an entrepreneur, GHRA member and resident of Houston, Texas. The Maredia family runs hospitality, real estate and retail businesses in Mumbai, Dubai and Houston including travel centers like Kudos. Maredia currently serves as a director on the board of GHRA and is past chair of the GHRA Food Services and Warehouse committees. In addition, he is chair of the southwest region for the Aga Khan Foundation, USA.

Kudos in Huntsville is part of GHRA’s ongoing growth and expansion plan to launch 250 new and remodeled Kudos convenience marketplace locations in three to five years. The newly remodeled Kudos in Huntsville was previously the Bar-T Travel Center and Truck Stop, and is now being rebranded and refreshed.

“The opening of Kudos in Huntsville emphasizes our unwavering commitment to enhancing the well-being of the communities that we serve and the heroes, including first responders, who serve us,” said Brian Trout, GHRA CEO. “We look forward to fostering genuine connections in the Huntsville community as we set the stage for growing the Kudos brand throughout the greater Houston market area.”

Kudos in Huntsville offers a robust breakfast program featuring fresh biscuits and breakfast sandwiches. Kudos also offers a lunch, snack and early dinner menu that includes bone-in chicken, hand-breaded and grilled chicken sandwiches, wraps and tenders.

A Big Madre Tacos y Tortas will also be open in the store and will serve a wide assortment of authentic Mexican-style tacos, burritos, bowls, tortas and quesadillas. Big Madre Tacos y Tortas is a rapidly growing homestyle Mexican foodservice concept developed by GHRA in 2017. This Big Madre will be the 38th location in the GHRA portfolio.

Kudos personalized service options include made-to-order menu options, self-service food kiosks, mobile order payments, drive-through and DoorDash delivery and clean restrooms.

The ribbon cutting and open house will feature a Presentation of Colors by American Legion Sam Houston Post 95, remarks by business and community leaders and a ceremony led by the Huntsville Walker County Chamber of Commerce. Several public officials, community partners and business leaders are expected to attend the events.

Attendees will also experience: