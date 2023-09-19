Rutter’s Introduces New Sides Menu

Rutter's launched its new Build Your Own Loaded Sides menu, giving customers more options for customization of food products.

Rutter’s has added to its foodservice offerings by launching its new Build Your Own Loaded Sides menu. Customers can now put their own spin on french fries, hashbrowns and pierogies by adding Rutter’s variety of proteins, condiments, toppings and sauces.

Some of the choices to customize Rutter’s Build Your Own Loaded Sides include bacon, chicken and chili, along with toppings like cheese, jalapeños and onions. Additionally, customers can add ranch, BBQ sauce, hot sauce and more.

Rutter’s has noted that it is committed to providing its customers with high-quality, fresh food options. The new Build Your Own Loaded Sides are the chain’s latest kitchen creation, with more options to come in the future.

Rutter’s is a privately-held chain of convenience stores headquartered in York, Penn. The company operates 85 locations in Pennsylvania, Maryland and West Virginia. Part of a family managed group of companies, the Rutter’s companies include: a chain of convenience stores, a dairy and beverage company and a real estate company.