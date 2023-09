Ruffles has unveiled its new Flamin’ Hot Queso chips. Ruffles Flamin’ Hot Queso adds a new level of intensity to its fastest-growing flavor, Ruffles Queso. The perfect addition to the Flamin’ Hot portfolio, this limited-time flavor packs a fiery and cheesy bite. Ruffles Flamin’ Hot Queso is available now at retailers nationwide in eight-ounce bags for $5.99, 6.5-ounce bags for $3.69 and 2.5-ounce bags for $2.49.

PepsiCo

www.pepsico.com