Love’s Honored for Work Wellbeing

Love's was ranked as the No. 1 employer on Indeed's list of Better Work Awards for 2023.

Love’s Travel Stops has earned the top spot in Indeed’s inaugural Better Work Awards — an award that is based on the world’s largest study of work wellbeing and millions of employee insights.

Love’s has noted that the honor comes as a result of the company’s commitment to the happiness, purpose and satisfaction of its team members.

“Ever since my parents opened our first location in 1964, we’ve always recognized that if you take care of your team members, they’ll take care of your customer and it’s something that’s been a tenant of our culture ever since,” said Jenny Love Meyer, chief culture officer and executive vice president of Love’s. “We want to thank all of our employees for contributing to the success of Love’s and those who participated in this survey.”

Indeed’s 2023 Better Work Awards, honoring the top 20 companies for work wellbeing in the U.S., is based on companies with more than 1,000 employees, and at least 200 employees rating their work wellbeing over the past year.

“Finding the right job today remains challenging. But what we know is that people want to work for an employer that puts them first. Indeed’s Better Work Awards winners stand out from the rest for truly prioritizing work wellbeing,” said Priscilla Koranteng, Indeed’s chief people officer. “When employers create better work, in turn, it leads to better lives for their employees. Congratulations to all of this year’s winning employers.”

Love’s Travel Stops is a leading travel stop network with 644 Love’s locations in 42 states. Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Oklahoma City, the company remains family-owned and operated and employs more than 40,000 people.