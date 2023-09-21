Six New Kwik Star Locations to Open in South Dakota

Kwik Star — the South Dakota counterpart of Kwik Trip — will launch the new stores in the Sioux Falls area.

Kwik Star has announced that it will open six new sites in the Sioux Falls, S.D., area by the end of 2023.

Listed below is a tentative schedule of when the sites are expected to open.

Brandon, S.D. — Sept. 21, 2023

Sioux Falls, S.D. — Oct. 19, 2023

Harrisburg, S.D. — Nov. 2, 2023

Sioux Falls, S.D. — Nov. 12, 2023

Sioux Falls, S.D. — Dec. 7, 2023

Sioux Falls, S.D. — Dec. 21, 2023

Founded in Wisconsin in 1965, Kwik Trip is one of the largest independently-held convenience store chains in the United States. It is a family-owned gas station and convenience store chain employing more than 32,000 employees.