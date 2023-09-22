Filtered Clove Cigarettes

New Djarum Bliss Special and Djarum Bliss Java have joined nicotine-free Djarum Black Bliss SKUs to offer six distinctive Bliss flavors for zero-tobacco clove choices. Djarum Bliss filters are nicotine-free, non-tobacco cigarette-style smokes with six distinct flavor styles made with fresh sliced Indonesian cloves and all-natural hemp-free botanicals. The result is an authentic imported clove taste and aroma in nicotine-free blends. The two new styles reflect the taste loyalties of more traditional Djarum smokers and expand Djarum SKUs past the growing Djarum Black Bliss flavor lineup of Original clove Emerald menthol, Ruby cherry and Ivory vanilla.

