Parker’s Makes $75,000 Donation for School District

The funds come as part of the chain's Fueling the Community program.

Parker’s has donated $75,000 to the Beaufort County School District as a part of the company’s ongoing Fueling the Community program.

The Fueling the Community charitable initiative donates a percentage of gas sold at all Parker’s and Parker’s Kitchen locations on the first Wednesday of each month to area schools. Part of the Parker’s Kitchen donation to the Beaufort County School District will help support the district’s annual “Support Person of the Year” recognition program, which honors school nurses, social workers, bookkeepers, office managers, teacher assistants, school secretaries, bus drivers and technology and data specialists.

“At Parker’s Kitchen, we believe that education has the power to transform communities by increasing literacy rates, reducing crime and creating future leaders,” said Parker’s Kitchen community outreach manager Olivia Parker. “Through our Fueling the Community program, we’re honored to support the hard-working teachers and dedicated staff members in Beaufort County.”

Parker’s Kitchen is donating $380,000 to public and private schools in Georgia and South Carolina this fall and has given more than $2 million to area schools since the inception of the Fueling the Community program in 2011.

Earlier this year, the company made a landmark $5 million donation to provide healthcare to uninsured and underinsured patients at Roper/St. Francis Healthcare in Charleston, S.C., through the Parker’s Community Fund.

Parker’s also endowed the Parker’s Emergency and Trauma Center at Memorial Hospital in Savannah, Ga., and made a record $5 million donation to name the Parker College of Business at Georgia Southern University, supporting the next generation of business leaders in Georgia. The Parker’s Community Fund, which was created in 2021 by a major donation from Parker’s founder and CEO Greg Parker, also provided critical funding for Union Mission to open the Parker House for Women in Savannah, Ga., the region’s first facility for unaccompanied homeless women.

Since its founding in 1976, Parker’s Kitchen has grown to become an award-winning company that has been voted one of America’s top 10 gas station brands by USA TODAY readers. Parker’s employs more than 1,200 individuals throughout South Carolina and Georgia and completes more than 120,000 transactions daily.