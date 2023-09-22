Wawa Launches New Store Design

Wawa opened the first prototype of its new and modern store design in Henrico, Va.

Wawa has announced the grand opening of its newest store, which features the first “next generation” store design of its kind for the chain. The new site is located in Henrico, Va.

Additionally, as part of its continued effort to celebrate 25 years of serving Virginia, Wawa presented the Virginia Local Hero Award at the grand opening ceremony to 25 non-profit organizations to kick off the statewide distribution of $25,000 to local everyday heroes serving their communities through important non-profit organizations.

In attendance at the ceremony were local friends and neighbors, general manager Matthew Chadinha, city officials and more.

The first 100 customers through the door also received limited-edition “Wawa Coffee, Hoagies & Kindness” t-shirts. All customers can enjoy free coffee from Sept. 21 to Sept. 24.

“We opened our first Wawa store in Virginia in 1998 and we are thrilled to dedicate this celebration to our 25th anniversary and our continued commitment to Fulfilling Lives in the Commonwealth of Virginia with a new design and event to honor everyday heroes,” said Kim Dowgielewicz, director of store operations. “It’s exciting to not only look back on the great moments and milestones we’ve marked through the years, but with this new store design to look ahead at how we continue to evolve and change to meet customers’ needs and provide the best experience possible. We are so grateful to our associates, customers and community for your years of support and are proud to give back to our charity partners in honor of this milestone celebration.”

The new Henrico store will feature a modern, forward-thinking store design. The first of its kind in the chain, the design includes an all-new exterior with a defined, centered entry point, “V”-shaped column and a cantilever roof canopy. The inside features warm and inviting modern materials and aesthetics with a raised ceiling and large windows that let light shine inside.

The store will employ approximately 50 people, all of which are new positions brought to the area through the development of the site.

In addition to Virginia, Wawa also operates throughout Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland, Florida and Washington, D.C.