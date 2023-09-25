KRS Rebrands to Ignite Retail Technology

KRS has announced that it has officially changed its name to Ignite Retail Technology, with the company stating that the rebrand emphases its commitment to technology solutions that help retailers grow sales and profits, while reducing operating costs and payroll.

The rebrand has been led by branding visionary and Ignite’s chief marketing officer Ernie Harker, who is credited for transforming Maverik’s country store brand into the highly successful adventure themed brand it is today.

“There’s a moment before a rocket takes off when a shower of sparks ignites booster fuel — instantly releasing the rocket’s full potential and propelling it into space. We changed our name to Ignite to remind our customers that, like launching a rocket, we use intelligent technology to release their full business potential,” said Harker. “We even call our home office ‘Mission Control’ because our mission is to ignite our retailers’ revenue and cut down expenses by providing powerful and intelligent retail tools. The Ignite brand is going to be, literally, a blast.”

“For over 23 years, KRS has been known for our fantastic KickBack Loyalty Rewards product, our unsurpassed data analysis and a driving force behind the convenience store industry’s push to establish retail technology standards,” said Pat Lewis, founder and CEO of Ignite Retail Technology. “But over the past decade, we’ve been hard at work building something even more incredible — the industry’s most integrated platform of smart retail solutions. When these solutions are used together, they create something that’s out of this world: The Ignite Retail Operating System (IROS). Our next-generation platform furthers our purpose to meet the needs of retailers of every size on their terms. It’s the central theme to everything we do.”

The IROS ecosystem includes:

Epiphany

Command Center

Profit Central

Launch Mobile App Platform

Transmit Mobile Ordering

Ignite Loyalty Engine

PetroCycle

Mashgin

Ignite Client Services

BrandLift

SparkCognition

Renee Andrew-Lewis, director of sales and loyalty consultation for Ignite, said the company is committed to loyalty solutions, data analytics and unsurpassed service to its retail customers.

“Since this company was founded in 1999, our goal has always been to put the retailers we serve first and deliver the most effective loyalty Solutions available anywhere in the industry,” said Andrew-Lewis. “This rebranding highlights all that we’ve accomplished and shows that the sky is the limit for this outstanding team and our award-winning retail solutions.”

John Lofstock, Ignite’s senior business development consultant and the former editor of CStore Decisions and executive director of the National Advisory Group (NAG), served as a consultant for the rebranding.

“I have watched the growth of Ignite with Pat and Renee for more than two decades. During that time, no one was more passionate about providing the best technology solutions in the convenience store industry,” said Lofstock. “Since the day I joined this company, I continue to be impressed by the company’s passion, dedication and commitment to excellence. This rebranding highlights our primary mission to serve retailers on their terms. I am proud to work with a family-owned business with whom I share these values.”

For nearly 25 years, Ignite Retail Technology has operated an integrated platform of smart retail solutions. Beginning with its award-winning KickBack Loyalty Rewards product, Ignite has expanded to meet the needs of retail chains of all sizes.