Love’s Opens New Arkansas Site

Love’s Travel Stops has opened its second location in Prescott, Ark. The new store brings in 112 jobs to Nevada County.

The location will also feature Love’s fourth truck wash, an amenity the company started adding earlier this year.

“We’re excited to open our second location in Prescott and add more amenities to help get customers back on the road quickly,” said Shane Wharton, president of Love’s. “This location will have ample parking, a Speedco and truck wash for professional drivers and all the amenities customers enjoy like fresh food, clean restrooms and friendly service.”

The Prescott location is open 24/7 and offers bean-to-cup gourmet coffee, brand-name snacks and Love’s Mobile to Go Zone with today’s latest technologies. The location will also include:

More than 13,000 square feet

Bojangles

84 truck parking spaces

88 car parking spaces

Four RV hookups

Speedco (opening Oct. 2)

Truck Wash (opening Sept. 27)

Eight diesel bays

Seven showers

Laundry facilities

CAT scale

In honor of the grand opening, Love’s will donate $2,000 to the Prescott Senior Citizen Center.

Love’s Travel Stops is a leading travel stop network with 645 Love’s locations in 42 states. Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Oklahoma City, the company remains family-owned and operated and employs more than 40,000 people.