Buc-ee’s Buys Land in Virginia

The land is reportedly set to host a future location in Rockingham County, Va.

Buc-ee’s has acquired over 21 acres of land near Mount Crawford, Va., reported WHSV 3. The land is reportedly reserved for a future Buc-ee’s travel center, located just off of Interstate 81.

The company purchased 21.3 acres of land from Lispen LLC for just over $6.5 million, according to a press release from S.L. Nusbaum Realty.

The new site is set to cover 75,000 square feet of retail space, featuring 120 fueling stations, multiple electric vehicle (EV) charging stations and over 650 car parking spaces, in addition to bus and RV parking.

This new Buc-ee’s store will be the company’s second Virginia location, but the company has noted that it plans to introduce an additional two stores in the state within the next few years.

The Rockingham County location is expected to be completed in 2025.