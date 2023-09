Chex Mix has remixed its famous crunchy pieces with the new Chex Mix Remix Cheesy Pizza flavor inspired by fans’ late-night cravings. Cheesy Pizza pieces include garlic and herbs Chex, pizza crust bagel chips, cheese puffs and pizza sauce Chex. Chex Mix Remix Cheesy Pizza flavor is available nationwide for an MSRP of $4.29 for a seven-ounce bag and $5.49 for an 11-ounce bag.

General Mills

www.generalmills.com