Chester’s Chicken Launches New Sweet Chili Chicken Bites

The new flavor will compete against the popular Honey Stung Chicken Bites offering for a spot on the menu.

Chester’s Chicken has introduced its new Sweet Chili Chicken Bites, which will compete with its current customer-favorite Honey Stung Chicken Bites.

Customers can order both flavors on their own or mix and match for a flavor combo. The offering is available at Chester’s locations nationwide for a limited time.

Chester’s Chicken Bites Combo features eight chicken bites, the choice of two sauce flavors, a small side and a honey butter biscuit. This Chicken Bites Combo introduces Chester’s new marinated breast chunks along with a new sauce.

“Our Honey Stung Chicken Bites made with Frank’s RedHot Stingin’ Honey Garlic Sauce are a popular menu item, so it’s time we gave it a little competition with another delicious flavor from Frank’s RedHot,” said William Culpepper, vice president of marketing, Chester’s Chicken. “Guests will vote with their tastebuds, and we can’t wait to see which flavor will wind up on top.”

Customers will be able to vote multiple ways — via QR code found on the packaging, the Chester’s Club and the brand’s social media pages. Updates on how each flavor is performing will be shared monthly on Chester’s social media pages, with the winner being crowned in January.

Additionally, Chester’s is offering a Mix-N-Match Flavor Pack, which includes 24 chicken bites with the choice of three sauce flavors, along with three dipping sauces on the side.

The Chicken Bites Combo starts at $8.99 and may vary by location; the Mix-N-Match Flavor Pack is $19.99. Both are available now at participating Chester’s locations nationwide for a limited time.

Chester’s Chicken is a leading QSR concept, with 1,100 active locations and over 50 years of proven success. Chester’s offers high quality fried chicken in convenience stores, truck stops and supermarkets.