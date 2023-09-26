Shell Partners With Online Video Game

Shell designed an interactive experience in popular online game Fortnite, which will be featured at this year's TwitchCon event.

Following the rollout of its most advanced fuel yet, V-Power NiTRO+ Premium Gasoline, Shell has announced a new interactive promotion in the popular online video game, Fortnite.

Designed in Fortnite Creative, Shell Ultimate Road Trips showcases the new fuel’s performance capabilities in an action-packed game. The V-Power boost ramps within the immersive experience allow gamers to unlock stunning, hidden places throughout six different biomes.

Additionally, Shell will have a big presence at TwitchCon in Las Vegas, taking place Oct. 20-22. There, it will co-host the TwitchCon LAN party, taking place on the opening Friday night in the interactive experiential space, Area 15. Attendees can compete in a tournament playing Shell’s Ultimate Road Trips in Fortnite Creative to win bragging rights and exclusive prizes.

Through collaborations like this, Shell has noted that its goal is to educate customers about the value and benefits of premium gasoline — specifically how V-Power fuel removes up to 100% of performance-robbing deposits to rejuvenate an engine’s performance.

More information can be found on the company’s website.