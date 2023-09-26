Stewart’s Shops Offers Limited-Time Deal

Stewart’s Shops has announced that throughout this week, it will offer customers two of its 20-ounce Stewart’s Refreshers for just $3.
All Stewart’s Refreshers are made fresh at its plant in Greenfield, N.Y.
The company has noted that the beverages undergo a meticulous process to ensure the highest quality for its customers.
- The Refreshers are never put in a warm climate. This ensures that customers are receiving the freshest product possible. They are always stored and shipped at cold temperatures.
- Customers will never find a long code on Stewart’s Refreshers. They are coded in days versus months, unlike various other companies.
Stewart’s Shops does not purchase standard bottles; instead, the company produces them in-house using its specialized blow-mold machine, giving them a one-of-a-kind appearance that reflects Stewart’s Shops’ vertical integration and commitment to providing value to customers.
Flavors include:
- Lemonade
- Strawberry Lemonade
- Blue Raspberry
- Diet Peach Tea
- Country Club
- Green Tea
- Diet Country Club
- Xtreme Tea
- Lemon Tea
- Unsweetened Brewed Tea
- Raspberry Tea
- Fruit Punch