Stewart’s Shops Offers Limited-Time Deal

Stewart’s Shops has announced that throughout this week, it will offer customers two of its 20-ounce Stewart’s Refreshers for just $3.

All Stewart’s Refreshers are made fresh at its plant in Greenfield, N.Y.

The company has noted that the beverages undergo a meticulous process to ensure the highest quality for its customers.

The Refreshers are never put in a warm climate. This ensures that customers are receiving the freshest product possible. They are always stored and shipped at cold temperatures.

Customers will never find a long code on Stewart’s Refreshers. They are coded in days versus months, unlike various other companies.

Stewart’s Shops does not purchase standard bottles; instead, the company produces them in-house using its specialized blow-mold machine, giving them a one-of-a-kind appearance that reflects Stewart’s Shops’ vertical integration and commitment to providing value to customers.

Flavors include: