Dr Pepper has unveiled the new Dr Pepper Strawberries & Cream. Dr Pepper Strawberries & Cream blends the one-of-a-kind taste of Dr Pepper with layers of refreshing strawberry flavor and a smooth, creamy finish. This new flavor of Dr Pepper is available in both regular (12-ounce and 20-ounce 12-pack cans) and zero sugar (12-ounce 12-pack cans) varieties.

