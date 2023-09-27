Candy Bar-Inspired Snack Cakes

Hostess has introduced its new Kazbars, a first-of-its-kind candy bar-inspired innovation within the snack cakes market. The latest innovation combines layers of soft chocolate cake, crème, candy crunch and melt-in-your-mouth caramel or smooth chocolate fudge. The bars are covered in a rich chocolate-flavored coating and topped with a delightful drizzle for an afternoon reward and on-the-go snack that will satisfy convenience store shoppers. Hostess Kazbars are available now in Chocolate Caramel and Triple Chocolate in a 2.75-ounce single-serve package.

