Parkland Investor Issues Letter to Board of Directors

Engine Capital urged Parkland in the letter to refine its capital allocation framework and prioritize share buybacks.

Parkland’s board of directors recently received a letter from investor Engine Capital pushing for Parkland leadership to announce “additional value-enhancing initiatives and further highlight the value of the business at Parkland’s upcoming analyst day.” Engine Capital currently owns approximately 2.5% of Parkland’s outstanding shares.

Engine Capital recommends refining Parkland’s capital allocation framework, aligning management compensation to shareholders’ interests. The investor also urged Parkland’s board to optimize company operations to increase long-term value.

The investor also commended Parkland’s board of directors for the recent steps it has taken to unlock shareholder value, which include:

Refreshing the board by adding two shareholder representatives and facilitating the departure of the three longest-tenured directors (including the prior chairman).

Simplifying the business with the announcement to monetize $500 million of Parkland’s non-core assets by 2025.

Enhancing the profitability of the core business with the announcement of $100 million of cost savings and efforts to unlock synergies from past acquisitions.

Maximizing free cash flow and deleveraging the balance sheet.

However, Engine Capital still believes that Parkland is “deeply undervalued,” according to the letter. The investor urged Parkland to continue with the following steps: