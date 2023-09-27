Rovertown Launches Integration Store for Mobile Apps

Rovertown has announced the launch of its new Integration Store — the latest evolution of its mobile app platform for c-stores. The Rovertown platform is fully agnostic and retailers can now browse and select from dozens of native features and third-party integrations powered by technology vendors.

Paired with Rovertown’s intuitive drag-and-drop user interface, the Integration Store unlocks offers control, customization and flexibility.

“We will look back and see this as a major turning point for convenience store mobile apps,” said Mike Philip, CEO and co-founder of Rovertown. “Platforms represent the future of technology. From our inception, we’ve held the belief that retailers shouldn’t be confined to inflexible, pre-built apps with limited functionality, nor should they be burdened by expensive custom solutions. Our vision is a world where retailers freely choose their technology partners and shape digital engagement according to their unique needs.”

Rovertown seamlessly integrates with leading vendors for loyalty marketing, mobile payments, mobile ordering, car wash subscriptions, age verification and more.

Upcoming additions to the Integration Store will feature in-depth tutorials via RoverUniversity, new native capabilities, more integrations and advanced automation.

“Shopify proved that standing against Amazon doesn’t mean you have to be Amazon. In the same vein, retailers don’t need vast development teams like Starbucks or Chick-fil-A to secure a spot on the home screens of their customers’ phones,” said Jeffry Harrison, president and co-founder of Rovertown. “Other companies have their core functionality at heart, whereas our job is to sit on your side of the table to help you choose the right integrations for your customers.”

“Digital or physical, it’s all part of a singular customer experience. This is the driving force behind our focus on mobile app strategy,” said Kevin Brunger, vice president of IT & Innovation at MAPCO. “Just as retailers seek nimbleness in their stores, we need similar flexibility online. That’s why Rovertown is our strategic partner in the digital arena. Their new Integration Store is an essential step forward, and we look forward to providing input for its continued evolution.”