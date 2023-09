Whisps Baked Cheese Bites are bite-sized versions of Whisps cheese crisps, providing more than 50 pieces of baked cheese and over 10 grams of protein from 100% real cheese per one-ounce serving. Available in cheddar and parmesan, Whisps Baked Cheese Bites celebrate one whole ingredient — 100% real cheese — and each serving has 10 grams of protein, only one gram of carbs and zero sugar.