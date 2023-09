Pure Protein Hickory Barbecue and Sour Cream & Onion Popped Crisps are a new flavor-packed protein snack to satisfy those crunchable cravings. Crafted with 12 grams of protein, Popped Crisps are big on flavor and crunch, yet never fried. They are gluten free and non-GMO. So whether consumers are snacking at home or on the go, they can grab a bag of Pure Protein Popped Crisps for a delicious, portable protein snack.