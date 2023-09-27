Sweet Snacks and Desserts Gold Award: Hostess Kazbars by Hostess Brands

Introduced in March 2023, Hostess Kazbars are a first-of-its-kind candy bar-inspired innovation within the snack cakes market. The new Hostess innovation combines layers of soft chocolate cake, crème, candy crunch, and melt-in-your-mouth caramel or smooth chocolate fudge. The bars are covered in a rich chocolate-flavored coating and topped with a delightful drizzle for an afternoon reward and on-the-go snack that is sure to satisfy convenience store shoppers.

Hostess Kazbars come in a 2.75-ounce single-serve package and are available in two fan-favorite flavors: Chocolate Caramel and Triple Chocolate.