Sweet Snacks and Desserts Silver Award: OUR SPECIALTY TREAT SHOP Tres Leches Style Cake Cups by Rich Products

OUR SPECIALTY TREAT SHOP Tres Leches Style Cake Cups are the ideal solution for c-stores looking to offer a convenient, delicious, grab-and-go treat with global flavors. Popular in Mexico and Latin America, Tres leches cake is a moist sponge cake soaked in three kinds of milk: evaporated milk, condensed milk, and whole milk or heavy cream.

OUR SPECIALTY TREAT SHOP Tres Leches Style Cake Cups are made in Mexico using premium, high-quality, authentic ingredients. Consumers can choose from three flavors, including chocolate, strawberry and original. Each cup delivers sumptuous flavor and texture with convenient grab-and-go packaging conducive for handling and travel. These are the ideal turnkey solution for c-stores, requiring no added labor. They arrive frozen, in retail-ready packaging. There are eight per case, with a shelf life of 365 days frozen and 10 days refrigerated.

This turnkey, thaw-and-display solution saves c-stores valuable time, labor and space; plus, these indulgent treats inspire curious cravings and impulse purchases. The made-in-Mexico authenticity will satisfy nostalgic traditionalists and flavor explorers alike.