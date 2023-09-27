Versatile Receipt Printer

Epson’s new OmniLink TM-m50II-H receipt printer is designed to cater to the rapidly evolving needs of the c-store industry. Marking a significant advancement in c-store operations, the printer addresses numerous challenges with advanced connectivity features, serving as a power source and network hub for tablets, compatibility with multiple platforms, and a dual-exit, compact design for seamless integration into diverse point-of-sale environments. Featuring ultra-fast print speeds, advanced connectivity and a compact, modern design, the OmniLink TM-m50II-H thermal receipt printer brings an unprecedented combination of performance, versatility and style to the modern c-store.

Epson

www.epson.com