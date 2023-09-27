Wawa Sets Course for Kentucky Expansion

Wawa has shared new details on its expansion into Kentucky, with the chain planning to add approximately 40 stores across the state in the next eight to 10 years. The first groundbreakings are set to take place in mid-2024 and the stores are expected to begin opening mid-2025.

The chain plans to open 10 locations in 2025, five in 2026 and five each year thereafter. Wawa will invest approximately $7 million-per-store and employ, on average, 140 contractors and local partners to open the new Kentucky stores. Once open, each store will employ, on average, 35 associates, with Wawa expecting to create more than 1,400 new jobs as a result of its expansion. Wawa associates own 39% of the company through an Employee Stock Ownership Plan (ESOP).

So far, Wawa has more than 15 sites under contract across Boone, Bullitt, Fayette, Hardin, Jefferson, Jessamine, Oldham, Scott, Shelby and Warren Counties. These projected stores are currently making their way through the permitting and approval process, and Wawa will announce specific locations and estimated timing for the first store openings in Kentucky once these processes are complete.

Details on Wawa’s growth plans for the Kentucky market were announced at two Community Partnership events on Sept. 26 in Louisville at Lynn Family Soccer Stadium and in Lexington at Old Historic Courthouse. These events officially introduced Wawa to the community and allowed Wawa leaders to connect with hundreds of new friends, neighbors and VIP customers, as well as local officials and partners. In addition, attendees received a glimpse of new store design renderings and had the opportunity to hear about the Wawa story, Wawa’s unique offering and Wawa’s commitment to its new Midwest region communities, including new partnerships and community support of local organizations.

“We are excited to welcome Wawa to Louisville, and we look forward to working with them as they open multiple locations across our city,” said Louisville Mayor Craig Greenberg. “This family- and associate-owned convenience store chain has a passionate customer base built around its signature hoagies, freshly brewed coffee and hand-crafted smoothies, so we encourage everyone to come see what Wawa is all about.”

“We were thrilled to share our ‘flight plan’ for Kentucky and reveal, for the very first time, our exciting expansion plans, renderings and more with our newest soon-to-be neighbors,” said Joe Collins, director of store operations for Wawa. “Our Community Partnership Day events also gave us the opportunity to meet new faces and talk a little bit about our history and what makes Wawa such an ideal fit for communities in this region. We can’t wait to begin putting shovels into the ground next year. As we get closer to our grand openings in 2025, we will be sharing even more details on our growth in Kentucky and connecting with more customers, communities, partners and nonprofit organizations that together make this such an incredible region to be a part of.”

At the Community Partnership Day events, Wawa also encouraged guests to enjoy samples of freshly made hoagies, freshly brewed coffee and other handcrafted beverages as it debuted its new Wawa Community Care Beverage Vehicle. Altogether, Wawa distributed thousands of samples of Wawa strawberry smoothies and Wawa Dragon Fruit Refreshers, hundreds of cups of Wawa regular and flavored coffees and hundreds of hoagie samples.

Finally, Wawa announced contributions to three regional community partners: Kentucky Special Olympics, Dare to Care Food Pantry and God’s Pantry Food Bank, with contributions totaling more than $22,000.