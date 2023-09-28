RATIONAL USA Honored as One of Chicago’s Top Companies

RATIONAL has been named by the National Association for Business Resources for the fifth consecutive year.

For its fifth consecutive year, RATIONAL USA has been recognized by the National Association for Business Resources as one of Chicago’s Best & Brightest Companies to Work For.

The Best & Brightest Companies to Work For program celebrates organizations like RATIONAL USA that are bettering business, creating richer lives and building a stronger community. RATIONAL has noted that it is committed to maintaining and strengthening this type of culture.

“We’re delighted to announce that RATIONAL USA has once again been recognized as one of Chicago’s top companies to work for. This recognition underscores our outstanding workplace culture and the dedication of our team in nurturing this atmosphere throughout our organization,” said Simon Lohse, executive vice president, RATIONAL North America.

A year-long awards program that recognizes the top employers in the U.S., the Best & Brightest Companies to Work For company assessment is conducted by an independent research firm that reviews several key factors relative to other nationally recognized companies. The categories applicants were scored on included: compensation, benefits and employee solutions; creative, wellness and wellbeing solutions, employee enrichment, engagement and retention; employee education and development; recruitment and selection; employee achievement and recognition; communication and shared vision; diversity, equity and inclusion; work-life balance; community initiatives and corporate responsibility; and

leadership, strategy and company performance.

RATIONAL USA opened its North American headquarters in the Chicago area in 1993. Today, RATIONAL is a market-leading commercial combi oven manufacturer in the USA and enjoys a 45% market share.

RATIONAL USA employs more than 100 people at its headquarters in Rolling Meadows, Ill., in the North American Distribution Center in Elgin, Ill., and other various locations across the country.