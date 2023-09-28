Reynolds American to Open Water Recycling Facility

The new facility is expected to reclaim more than 60 million gallons of water per year.

Reynolds American has announced that it has broken ground on a new water recycling facility, which will be branded as WaterHub. Located at the Reynolds Operations Center in Tobaccoville, N.C., the WaterHub is an advanced water recycling facility and product of a subsidiary of NextEra Resources.

Several city and state leaders, NextEra Energy Resources and Reynolds representatives and others involved in the WaterHub project gathered as Reynolds demonstrated progress on its commitment to environmental stewardship with the project’s official groundbreaking celebration.

Once construction is complete, the WaterHub is expected to reclaim more than 60 million gallons of water per year, equivalent to the annual water supply of approximately 550 average U.S. households. This installation aims to reduce Reynolds’ environmental footprint and conserve water in Forsyth County’s Yadkin Pee Dee River Basin.

“Through the WaterHub, we expect to reduce water withdrawn at the Reynolds Operations Center by over 40%, which in turn would reduce the water withdrawn across our global operations sites by approximately 6%,” said Bernd Meyer, executive vice president of operations at the Reynolds organization. “We are doing our part in preserving precious natural resources and today celebrates a significant investment and long-term commitment to environmental sustainability.”

The WaterHub at the Reynolds Operations Center will be one of the few projects of its size in the U.S. using advanced water reclamation technologies, allowing Reynolds’ operating facilities to reduce their dependence on potable water for factory utility operations.

“At NextEra Energy Resources, we are dedicated to offering innovative solutions that help businesses like Reynolds in achieving their sustainability and environmental responsibility objectives,” said Gary Morris, vice president of distributed generation for NextEra Energy Resources. “The WaterHub not only actively conserves water resources, but also bolsters operational resilience.”

This project complements Reynolds’ work to use water efficiently across its operations facilities. The American Snuff Co. facility in Clarksville, Tenn. and R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Co. Whitaker Park site in Winston-Salem, N.C., both recently earned Alliance for Water Stewardship (AWS) Certification. Reynolds Operations Center in Tobaccoville earned this respected AWS designation in 2022.

Reynolds American Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of the global BAT Group and the U.S. parent company of R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Co., Santa Fe Natural Tobacco Company, Inc., American Snuff Company, R.J. Reynolds Vapor Co. and Modoral Brands Inc.