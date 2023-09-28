Store Equipment Bronze Award: Secure Display Case by Modern Store Equipment

The Secure Display case from Modern Store Equipment offers an unparalleled level of protection from theft. Four high-power magnetic locks secure the acrylic French-swing doors and provide the strength to withstand up to 600 pounds of force per door.

Secure Display’s intelligent access panel provides instant entry with a keypad, fob or card. Management can also monitor all activity from an app on a smartphone, tablet or computer. The case’s interior is flooded with front, back and side LED that stays cool and uses minimal energy while providing maximum visibility to make merchandise pop, creating interest and spurring more sales.

Secure Display’s half-inch acrylic doors not only provide distortion-free clarity, but they are also stronger than tempered glass and half the weight. The doors are also secured to the frame with heavy-duty hinges. Reinforced metal trim and low-leverage door pulls are added theft deterrents.