Store Equipment Silver Award: LAS1 LED Architectural Strip with Selectable CCT by US LED

The LAS1 LED Linear Architectural Strip delivers brilliant illumination and visual comfort for those looking for a sophisticated indoor lighting solution. With a sleek form factor, the LAS1 comes standard in a beautiful white finish (or custom colors) to integrate seamlessly into any indoor application to make the right lighting design statement. The LAS1 allows consumers to select their preferred correlated color temperature in the field for more flexibility, further simplifying lighting design and installation.

