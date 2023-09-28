Technology Gold Award: Epson OmniLink TM-m50II-H POS Receipt Printer by Epson America Inc.

The Epson OmniLink TM-m50II-H receipt printer is designed to cater to the rapidly evolving needs of the c-store industry. Marking a significant advancement in c-store operations, the printer addresses numerous challenges with advanced connectivity features, serving as a power source and network hub for tablets; compatibility with multiple platforms; and a dual-exit, compact design for seamless integration into diverse point-of-sale (POS) environments.

Featuring ultra-fast print speeds; advanced connectivity; and a compact, modern design, the OmniLink TM-m50II-H thermal receipt printer brings an unprecedented combination of performance, versatility and style to the modern c-store. The versatile device supports seamless integration with self-service systems and third-party delivery apps. In addition to functioning as a printer, the TM-m50II-H serves as a power source and network hub for tablet devices, managing multiple peripherals and eliminating the need for a separate USB hub. This streamlines POS operations, simplifies management and decreases clutter.