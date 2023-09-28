Technology Gold Award: The Lula Store Platform by Lula Convenience

The Lula Store Platform is the first all-in-one delivery solution built for convenience stores. Hundreds of companies are using Lula Convenience technology to deliver their store’s items on Uber Eats, DoorDash, Grubhub, Postmates and other marketplaces directly to customers.

Retailers that want to offer delivery face countless challenges regarding inventory management, staffing and high sales commission fees on low-margin products. The Lula Store platform addresses these challenges directly, providing a simple yet powerful solution for stores to expand their reach and grow their revenue with local delivery. The platform offers integrations with major point-of-sale technologies to enable real-time inventory updates and significantly reduce the time and money retailers need to invest in managing their business. It’s one of many reasons the Lula Store Platform is the most powerful delivery technology for convenience stores.