Technology Silver Award: Quorso by Quorso US Inc

Quorso is the modern way to run data-guided retail operations. Artificial intelligence turns terabytes of retail data (point-of-sale, shrink, inventory, customer satisfaction score, omnichannel, labor, etc.) into personalized priorities for each field and store leader. Smart workflows guide effective action, and business impact is measured to embed learnings across the organization.

Many of the world’s leading retailers are using Quorso to improve the productivity of their store operations. One hundred billion dollars of activity is managed through Quorso across 25,000-plus stores and 90-plus use cases. It was voted a “Technology Game-Changer” at the World Retail Awards and a “Best Quick Impact Technology” at the 2023 NRF VIP Awards.