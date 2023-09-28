W. Capra Introduces C-Store Data and Media Gateway

W. Capra has launched Axonet.io, a c-store data and media gateway that offers retailers and CPG brands a direct and efficient way to understand, reach, engage and serve immediate consumption for c-store shoppers.

“With over 20 years of experience serving the convenience and fuel industry via W. Capra, we’ve solved the fragmented POS data hygiene problem by building data collection, normalization and augmentation capabilities,” said Kevin Struthers, chief product officer at Axonet. “Our vision goes beyond c-store data and insights to media monetization via one-to-many and one-to-one promotional formats that bring retailers and CPG brands closer while enhancing c-store shopper experiences and loyalty.”

Advertiser benefits include:

Expand retail media reach into convenience stores

Leverage aggregation across convenience store brands and geographies

Influence the impulse buy with improved value, experiences and loyalty to shoppers

Measure performance on advertising spend with granular insights and data collaboration

C-Store benefits include:

Access to new, high-margin revenue with first-party shopper data across consumer touchpoints

Differentiate the guest experience and drive loyalty through personalized offers funded by CPGs

Leverage audience scale and industry-leading capabilities

The Axonet C-Store Data and Media Gateway is immediately available with an expanding list of convenience store and CPG launch partners. Powered by industry experts and partners, Axonet provides turnkey capabilities to reduce time to market and improve overall revenue and profitability.

With W. Capra’s industry reputation and understanding of c-store data and technology systems, Axonet is positioned to lead retailers into the world of data productization and media activation.