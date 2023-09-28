Wawa Plans to Open 60 New Stores in Ohio

After the previous announcement of its major expansion into Kentucky, Wawa has announced the details of its newest venture into the state of Ohio, which include plans to open approximately 60 stores over the next eight to 10 years. The first groundbreakings are set to occur in mid-2024.

To build each store, Wawa will invest approximately $7 million and employ, on average, 140 contractors and local partners. Once open, each store will employ, on average, 35 associates, with Wawa expecting to create more than 2,200 new jobs as a result of its expansion.

So far, Wawa has more than 16 sites under contract across Butler, Clermont, Clinton, Greene, Hamilton, Miami, Montgomery and Warren Counties. These projected stores are currently making their way through the permitting and approval process, and Wawa will announce specific locations and estimated timing for the first store openings in Ohio once these processes are complete. The first store locations are projected to open by mid-2025, with plans to open up to 10 locations that year, 10 additional stores in 2026 and five stores each year thereafter.

Details on Wawa’s growth plans for the Ohio market were announced at two Community Partnership Day events on Sept. 27 in Cincinnati at the American Red Cross headquarters and in Dayton at the National Museum of the United States Air Force. These events officially introduced Wawa to the community and allowed Wawa leaders to connect with hundreds of new friends, neighbors and VIP customers, as well as local officials and partners. In addition, attendees received a glimpse of new store design renderings and had the opportunity to hear about the Wawa story, Wawa’s unique offering and Wawa’s commitment to its new Midwest region communities, including new partnerships and community support of local organizations.

“We were thrilled to share our ‘flight plan’ for Ohio and reveal, for the very first time, our exciting expansion plans, renderings and more with our newest soon-to-be neighbors.” said Joe Collins, director of store operations for Wawa. “Our Community Partnership Day events also gave us the opportunity to meet new community members and talk a little bit about our history and what makes Wawa such an ideal fit for communities in this region. We can’t wait to begin putting shovels into the ground next year. As we get closer to our grand openings in 2025, we will be sharing even more details on our growth in Ohio and connecting with more customers, communities, partners and nonprofit organizations that together make this such an incredible region to be a part of.”

At the Community Partnership Day events, Wawa also offered samples of freshly made hoagies, freshly brewed coffee and other handcrafted beverages as it debuted its new Wawa Community Care Beverage Vehicle. Altogether, Wawa distributed thousands of samples of Wawa strawberry smoothies and Wawa Dragon Fruit Refreshers, hundreds of cups of Wawa regular and flavored coffees and hundreds of hoagie samples.

Finally, Wawa announced contributions to four regional community partners: The American Red Cross, Cincinnati Children’s Hospital, the USO and The National Air Force Museum Foundation with contributions totaling more than $20,000.