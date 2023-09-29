Coffee Remains Reliable

A recent report found that c-store customers favor ready-to-drink coffee over other beverage options.

Coffee is a c-store staple, with the majority of retail sites offering it in some capacity. Therefore, it is no surprise that c-store customers report favoring it over other beverage options.

In a report conducted by FoodserviceResults, working with CStore Decisions and the National Advisory Group (NAG), it was found that 9% of c-store customers purchase a ready-to-drink coffee beverage every day.

Additionally, 17% of customers report purchasing ready-to-drink coffee multiple times a week, and 14% purchase it monthly or a few times a month.

Other options that were questioned in the survey include frozen dispensed beverages, hot chocolate, specialty coffee beverages, beer, energy shots, plant-based milk beverages, wine and liquor.

The survey asked 2,002 U.S. convenience store food and beverage customers about their spending habits.

The full report is exclusive to NAG members and can be found at https://nagconvenience.com/research/understanding-the-food-focused-c-store-shopper/.

To learn more about becoming a NAG member, visit https://nagconvenience.com/jointoday/.