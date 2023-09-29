Couche-Tard to Sell 68 Circle K Locations

Alimentation Couche-Tard has announced that it will sell 68 of its Circle K locations, located across 21 states in the U.S. The stores have an average size of 2,300 square feet and an average lot size of 23,000 square feet.

Of the sites, 37 are fee-owned and 31 are leased, while 42 properties sell fuel, and the balance are convenience only.

The sale is being managed by NRC Realty & Capital Advisors.

“We have some good sites in this offering which will be of interest to individual operators and smaller companies,” said Evan Gladstone, NRC’s executive managing director. “We have a few stores in California, Florida and Texas as well larger groups in Indiana and Ohio.”

The stores are all offered without fuel supply and without a convenience store brand. The bid deadline has been set for Nov. 16. Interested parties may get store locations and additional information on the NRC website.

NRC provides a full array of real estate and financial advisory services to the convenience store and petroleum industries in North America. NRC’s breadth of experience in the convenience-store arena includes portfolio evaluation and analysis; portfolio and single site store sales and merger and acquisition advisory services. This is NRC’s third sale for Circle K in the last three years. Since its inception in 1989, NRC has sold more than 15,000 properties for leading convenience store retailers and closely

held businesses.

Alimentation Couche-Tard is a global leader in convenience and fuel retail, operating in 25 countries and territories, with more than 14,400 stores, of which approximately 10,800 offer road transportation fuel. With its well-known Couche-Tard and Circle K banners, it is one of the largest independent convenience store operators in the U.S. and it is a leader in the convenience store industry and road transportation fuel retail in Canada, Scandinavia, the Baltics, as well as in Ireland.