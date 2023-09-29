H&S Energy Partners with LottoShield

The companies will now work together to manage lottery across 165 stores.

H&S Energy recently announced that it has integrated LottoShield’s lottery management system across its entire network of 165 stores.

H&S Energy has noted that this action underscores its aggressive technology adoption strategy and aligns well with its ambitious expansion plans to double.

Through significant reductions in labor hours, increased operational efficiencies and a marked decrease in theft, the adoption of LottoShield is projected to result in cost savings of more than $1 million per year for H&S Energy.

LottoShield is a lottery management platform that helps convenience stores secure and automate their lottery category. It assists with everything from inventory reconciliation and theft detection to invoice automation, enabling convenience stores to focus on maximizing revenue and customer engagement. It is the first and only fully automated lottery management system that integrates directly with state lotteries.

“At last, we’ve found an amazing solution for Scratchers loss prevention. With this live control and tracking tool, our scratchers’ inventory is secure from theft or loss. This is truly a game-changer for our business,” said Fidaa Mohrez, director of operational systems at H&S Energy Products.

“Lottery sales are a staple for convenience stores, but they come with their own set of management challenges,” said Mehdi Mahmoodi, chief operating officer and co-founder of LottoShield. “We’re pleased that H&S Energy chose LottoShield to streamline their lottery operations as they continue to expand.”

H&S Energy, which two years ago had 112 stores, has already grown to 165 locations.