Seagram’s Escapes has partnered with JOLLY TIME to launch a limited-edition Pop & Watch variety pack featuring new, seasonal flavors: Blackberry Pear, Cranberry Orange, Apple Melon and Raspberry Lime. When consumers purchase a Pop & Watch variety pack along with a three-pack of JOLLY TIME Pop Corn, they earn a rebate of up to $5.99. Available now through February 2024, the packs come in 11.2-ounce bottles or 12-ounce cans.

Seagram’s Escapes

www.seagramsescapes.com

JOLLY TIME

www.jollytime.com