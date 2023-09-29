Sweet and Spicy Chicken Bites

Chester’s Chicken has introduced its new Sweet Chili Chicken Bites in a battle against its popular Honey Stung Chicken Bites. This Chicken Bites Combo introduces Chester’s new marinated breast chunks along with a new sauce. Guests can choose chicken bites sauced and tossed in Frank’s RedHot Stingin’ Honey Garlic or the new sauce, Frank’s RedHot Sweet Chili — or mix and match. Both menu options are available now at participating Chester’s locations nationwide for a limited time.

