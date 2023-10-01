ThinAir with Electrostatic HEPA: Elevate Your Experience

By Joshua Griffing, Director of Marketing & International Sales

C-Store managers and business owners are familiar with the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA). Adherence to the ADA Standards for Accessible Design is vital, and staying up to date with the latest options and best practices for your commercial space can means fewer updates in the future—saving you trouble, time and expenses down the road.

That’s where Excel Dryer’s ThinAir® Hand Dryer—now available with electrostatic HEPA filtration—comes in. We have created a hand dryer that meets current ADA standards while promoting a safer, cleaner environment. If you’re looking for options that provide the best efficiency, hygiene and compliance with legal standards, ThinAir with electrostatic HEPA may be perfect for your needs.

Maintain ADA Compliance (and Control)

The ADA is essential legislation that helps ensure people of all ability levels can use and enjoy public areas. This act has helped equalize accessibility since the 1990s and is still a requirement for public facilities. You may already be working on other ways to remain ADA compliant, such as installing wheelchair ramps or handrails.

Making sure you have options for hand dryers that meet the ADA design standards is critical. Choosing ThinAir not only ensures compliance with these standards—including a maximum four-inch protrusion from the wall for the visually impaired—but illustrates your consideration for all visitors to the building. Being prepared now saves you effort and remodeling later.

As this highly customizable dryer shows, we don’t believe in a one-size-fits-all solution. For example:

Speed and sound controls allow users to adjust the operational sound level from 76 decibels down to 69 decibels.

An on/off heat control enables wattage reduction from 950 watts to as low as 300 watts when the heat function is turned off.

Expanded custom cover options include brushed stainless steel, custom paint colors and custom designs.

Additionally, ThinAir dries hands completely in a mere 14 seconds*, saving users time and effort.

Electrostatic HEPA: The Gold Standard

Maintaining clean air in places that see hundreds of people per day requires strict standards of cleanliness, making HEPA filters a commonly used solution in public buildings. We apply that same hygienic standard to our hand dryers.

Our HEPA filters have been proven to remove 99.999% of viruses and 99.97% of potentially present bacteria at .03 microns from the airstream.* Electrostatic media does this by charging particles as they move through the dryer, causing them to stick to the internal filter and effectively eliminating them—while allowing for increased airflow and providing higher filtration power without sacrificing efficiency.

Save on Operating Costs

When a product provides the power and effective filtration that ThinAir with electrostatic HEPA provides, you may be worried about the cost. Most other options require a choice between powerful performance and efficiency. Our hand dryers offer both without compromise.

ThinAir with electrostatic HEPA offers control over sound, speed and heat. Even at higher settings, however, these filters do not impede airflow, meaning our hand dryers don’t have to work as hard as competitors’ models to achieve the same results. That means you as the manager or builder can maximize your hand dryer system’s power and cleanliness without raising operating costs.

Further, switching from paper towels to ThinAir—or any other dryer in Excel Dryer’s high-speed energy-efficient product line—naturally means massive cost savings on materials, labor, maintenance and waste removal.

Improve Hand Hygiene

COVID-19 has heightened public focus on hand hygiene and public health. We know many people are more conscious than ever about maintaining their personal hygiene in public spaces, especially when interacting with surfaces touched throughout the day. The hands-under, no-touch design of all dryers in our high-efficiency product line represents a key protective measure in this regard, and our upgrade to an electrostatic HEPA filtration system increases that inherent benefit.

For the user, these products mean speedy drying times with little worry about bacteria and viruses surviving on their hands. For you and all involved in your building project, there’s the assurance of creating a safer, healthier physical environment than paper towels or a standard hand dryer ever could. At Excel Dryer, we take public health seriously.

Upgrade Your Hand Drying Solution Today

With the ThinAir Hand Dryer with electrostatic HEPA, you are upgrading to more than an ADA-compliant hand dryer. You are upgrading to a cleaner, lower-maintenance and more cost-effective hand drying solution, and a better user experience for all.

Do you have questions about our prices, purchase options or installation? Our team is here to help you get the answers you need before you buy. At Excel Dryer, we want to ensure our customers always have the resources, answers and information they need before buying. If you are considering our ThinAir with electrostatic HEPA, we can provide specific, personalized information for you. All you have to do is reach out.

* Based on testing performed by LMS Technologies, 2020.

Sponsored content by Excel Dryer