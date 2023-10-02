Dispensed Beverages Tail Fuel in Purchase Frequency

A recent survey found that while fuel is unsurprisingly the most frequently purchased product at c-stores, cold dispensed beverages aren’t too far behind.

While fuel continues to lead the c-store industry in customer purchases, following somewhat closely behind is cold dispensed beverages.

It goes without saying that fuel will likely retain that top slot for the foreseeable future, however retailers can certainly benefit by capitalizing on other options.

A recent report by FooderviceResults, alongside CStore Decisions and the National Advisory Group (NAG), found that while 46% of c-store customers purchased gas/motor fuel in their most recent c-store visit, 36% reported purchasing a cold dispensed beverage.

After cold dispensed beverages, the survey found that 29% purchased packaged food/snacks in their last visit.

Other products that customers reported in the survey include pantry/grocery items, hot prepared foods, hot dispensed beverages, frozen dispensed beverages, packaged/bottled beverages, chilled prepared foods, tobacco, wine, beer and liquor.

The report surveyed 2,002 U.S. convenience store food and beverage customers about their purchasing behaviors.

The full report is exclusive to NAG members and can be found at https://nagconvenience.com/research/understanding-the-food-focused-c-store-shopper/.

To learn more about becoming a NAG member, visit https://nagconvenience.com/jointoday/.