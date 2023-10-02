Family Express Unveils Contemporary New Store Design, Announces Expansion Plans

Veering away from its traditional, colonial look, the new design is reported to be more inviting to a younger demographic.

Family Express has unveiled a new, reimagined store design, in addition to the announcement of its ambitious expansion plans.

For the last three decades, Family Express’ exterior architecture was characterized by its classical, colonial look. The new prototype has a contemporary flair, and the company noted that it is “esthetically more inviting to a younger demographic.”

“The new prototype is challenging a successful tradition. Very much like sending one of your children to college, though you miss them, you know it will guarantee a better future,” said Family Express president and CEO Gus Olympidis. “The contemporary feel of the new look is more inviting to a younger consumer, and it is transitioning our brand to the future ahead of major expansion to NTI stores.”

The new store will feature a major focus on foodservice and a separate counter for traditional sales. The typical Family Express store offers indoor and outdoor seating, a state-of-the-art car wash that uses the latest mobile wallet technology and a pet wash.

Family Express is concurrently announcing a sizeable development of over 20 new-to-industry sites that will be serviced by its central distribution facility in Valparaiso, Ind.

“Our company has been debt-free for a number of years, even though our past CapEx has been uncharacteristically aggressive,” said Olympidis. “We feel empowered by our lack of leverage and our liquidity, as our channel is navigating through an ever-increasing interest rate environment.”

With 81 locations throughout Indiana and more on the way, Valparaiso-based Family Express has been in business for close to five decades.