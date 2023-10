HARIBO and The Hershey Co. have teamed up for the first time to offer Halloween assorted candy bags. The new assortments feature HARIBO Goldbears and top Hershey candy brands, including Reese’s, Kit Kat, Hershey’s, Twizzlers and Jolly Rancher. Hershey Halloween bags featuring HARIBO Goldbears are available now in various bag sizes at retailers nationwide.

Haribo

www.haribo.com

The Hershey Co.

www.thehersheycompany.com