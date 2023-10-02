Lula Convenience Partners With Core-Mark

Lula Convenience has announced a partnership with Core-Mark, a premier distributor in the c-store retail industry that offers a comprehensive suite of products, marketing programs and advanced technology solutions. Core-Mark serves approximately 50,000 customer locations across the U.S. and Canada through its network of 37 distribution centers.

This collaboration is designed to empower Core-Mark’s network of retail stores and chains, providing them with seamless access to a multitude of third-party delivery platforms while simultaneously streamlining store operations through Lula’s innovative platform.

Lula Convenience, based in Philadelphia, Penn., is a forward-thinking technology company that bridges the gap between retail locations and all leading rapid delivery services. It offers a meticulously crafted, hassle-free experience tailored to the unique needs of retail stores — which helps locations earn about 30% more in top-line revenue through online e-commerce, and significantly reduces work for store attendees by consolidating all e-commerce channels (UberEats, Doordash, Grubhub, and many others) to one platform. Lula takes a hands-on approach to help brands improve operational efficiency leading to an increase of over 70% in customer uptime. Moreover, Lula’s comprehensive solution offers customers access to in-depth reporting and analytics, seamless integrations with back-office and POS services and the tools needed to drive operational excellence across all locations.

As the foodservice category continues to thrive in the convenience retail sector, Lula has noted that it is on a mission to empower retail locations with the means to feature beloved Performance Food Group (PFG) consumer food brands, including Southern Fresh Fried Chicken, Contigo Taqueria and Red Seal Pizzeria.

Lula’s platform seamlessly integrates these brands into convenience stores’ e-commerce offerings, enhancing their visibility and driving increased sales through easy access to food products. This surge in foodservice has been a boon for convenience stores, with industry reports indicating a consistent annual growth rate of approximately 10% in foodservice sales over the past decade. This evolution has also led to a remarkable 56% increase in customers who frequent these stores primarily for food and beverage options. Recognizing the potential in digitizing in-store food service to connect with nearby shoppers, Core-Mark has chosen to partner with Lula Convenience.

“In the heart of every community, convenience retail stores provide boundless potential. We’re proud to help digitize incredible retail brands and are blessed to be able to help stores make their first dollars online using our service,” said Adit Gupta, co-founder and CEO, Lula Convenience. “As we partner with Core-Mark, we embark on a journey to amplify our impact, to empower more retail locations across the nation. Together, we’re not just shaping the future of convenience; we’re building a world where accessibility meets delight, and where every store becomes a vibrant hub of possibilities.”

“Order ahead and delivery continues to prove valuable for convenience store growth, especially in the foodservice segment. Partnering with Lula to be our preferred order ahead/delivery provider is another way that Core-Mark continues to support our retailer’s growth,” said Curt ORourke, vice president of merchandising, Core-Mark. “Lula will be able to help our retailers not only grow sales through delivery, but also continue to support our focus on foodservice and our branded foodservice concepts.”