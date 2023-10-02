Maximizing Loss Prevention: How Applegreen Uses Envysion to Safeguard Profits

In today’s competitive convenience store and travel plaza industry, loss prevention and asset protection has become a crucial aspect of ensuring sustained profitability. One company that has taken this challenge head-on is Applegreen, a travel plaza chain operating across the globe. At the forefront of their loss prevention and asset protection efforts is David Adelman, Sr. Director of Loss Prevention. In a recent interview, he shed light on how the company utilizes Envysion, a cutting-edge managed video and loss prevention software solution, to safeguard their profits and streamline their operations.

With 109 locations under his watchful eye, spanning over 9 states including Connecticut, Delaware, Indiana, Ohio, Maine, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, and Pennsylvania, Adelman’s role is critical in maintaining the security and profitability of Applegreen travel plazas.

User-Friendly Solution with Reliable Performance

Applegreen travel plazas, active with travelers on family vacations, weekend getaways, and everyday commutes, are equipped with an extensive network of security cameras inside and outside their locations. These cameras, though unable to prevent all potential vehicle accidents or unlawful activities, act as a deterrent and give patrons a heightened sense of security. When connected to a managed video platform, they also serve as reliable sources of evidence should any incident occur within or immediately around the plazas.

Sometimes, law enforcement requires access to video footage. In the past, this involved the process of acquiring a USB drive, physically going to the location, searching through hours of footage, and then manually transferring the video footage to multiple hard drives. This process was quite intricate and time-consuming.

With Envysion, Adelman says it saves him and his team not just hours but days by conveniently selecting the date and time frame needed, clicking the download button, and sending the footage via email to law enforcement personnel.

Adelman also commended the quality of features that Envysion delivers, emphasizing that the software has demonstrated remarkable reliability. He says that this reliability is extremely important to his team when dealing with various issues that need instant video evidence.

“I worked with many other managed video systems and thought they were great. Then I used Envysion and had no idea what I was missing,” Adelman says.

Leveraging Motion Search and Real-Time Audits for Enhanced Performance

So, how exactly does Applegreen travel plaza make the most of the Envysion system? Adelman shared that the Motion Search feature is pivotal in their operations.

Adelman’s Area Loss Prevention Managers conduct virtual audits on a weekly basis for their Applegreen locations. This includes making sure that managers on duty are walking every cashier back to their cash recycler or safe to count them out after their shift. These types of audits ensure protocols are being followed and promote an ethical and safe work environment.

Further, Envysion’s Motion Search tool has saved him and his team time. Instead of rewatching hours of footage, the Motion Search tool allows the user to select a timeframe, spanning from hours to days, along with a specific area on a video screen, such as the money recycler or the safe. It then instantly delivers the video segments with the exact times when individuals were near the safe. Motion Search simplifies the process minimizing the time spent on manual searches, and creates a quicker resolution.

Beyond Security: HR Investigations and Public Incident Documentation

Adelman emphasized that the system isn’t solely used for security purposes. Applegreen travel plaza’s Human Resources department also leverages the camera systems to investigate incidents, particularly those related to worker’s compensation and customer accidents, like slip-and-falls. Adelman says these incidents have a large financial impact, making the managed video and 90-day cloud-based storage a vital resource in resolving claims and minimizing liability.

In summing up his experience with Envysion, he described the system as “Envysion’s security software is so easy to use and reliable,” stating himself as one of Envysion’s “biggest fans.”

Applegreen’s partnership with Envysion showcases the power of innovative loss prevention and asset protection solutions in today’s ever-evolving convenience store and travel plaza landscape. Through streamlined operations, real-time insights, and efficient monitoring, Applegreen travel plaza not only safeguards their profits but also creates a secure and comfortable environment for both employees and customers. With Adelman’s endorsement ringing loud, Envysion continues to redefine the way businesses protect their assets and optimize their operations.

