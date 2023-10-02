Sea Salt and Ranch-Flavored Veggie Snack

Frito-Lay’s Simply brand has introduced its new Simply Lay’s Veggie Poppables. The new snack is made with real vegetables, creating a game-changing snack option for all ages. The latest addition to the Simply lineup is light-textured, airy and popping with flavor. Available in Ranch and Sea Salt flavors, Simply Lay’s Veggie Poppables deliver the pop of tangy zest flavor Ranch fans adore or the classic appeal of a touch of Sea Salt. Simply Lay’s Veggie Poppables can now be found at retailers nationwide in five-ounce bags for $5.29.

