Ignite Retail Technology Partners With Pinnacle

Ignite, renowned for its cutting-edge cloud solutions and expertise in boosting retail potential, is heralding a transformative phase in retail technology. By integrating Pinnacles’ Affiniti Cloud POS with Ignite, retailers gain access to a holistic technology ecosystem that revolutionizes customer experiences.

Affiniti Cloud POS architecture, built from the ground up as cloud native, delivers unparalleled agility and scalability, ensuring that retailers can adapt swiftly to emerging trends and consumer demands. Beyond just a POS solution, its transformative approach turns every point of sale into an immersive customer engagement hub, setting new standards for convenience, speed and personalization. Affiniti Cloud POS ensures retailers have the flexibility and tools to craft memorable shopping experiences. This partnership doesn’t just enhance the Ignite Retail Cloud’s offering but redefines what retailers can expect from an integrated cloud platform.

Affiniti Cloud POS integrates seamlessly with Ignite’s back office, Profit Central, Loyalty Engine, and the Epiphany data lake house analytics suite for convenience stores and retail. Additionally, thanks to a strategic partnership, Ignite can now offer its clients Pinnacle’s full suite of software and services.

“For years, we’ve been meticulously crafting the Ignite Retail Cloud, ensuring our clients have an unparalleled choice of vendors and control over their data. When we see a need, we collaborate with forward-thinking firms in our industry, like Pinnacle. The integration of Pinnacle’s modern Cloud POS — Affiniti — using Conexxus standards underscores this commitment,” stated Pat Lewis, CEO of Ignite Retail Technology. “But this announcement isn’t just about adding the first Cloud POS system to the Ignite Retail Cloud. It’s about redefining what’s possible and expanding the horizons of convenience store retail. The potential for retailers is now sky-high.”

For nearly 25 years, Ignite Retail Technology has operated an integrated platform of smart retail solutions. Beginning with its award-winning KickBack Loyalty Rewards product, Ignite has expanded to meet the needs of retail chains of all sizes.

Pinnacle Corp., with its Affiniti Cloud Platform, empowers retailers with flexible, cutting-edge solutions tailored to their unique needs. With a legacy dating back to the 90s, Pinnacle has consistently innovated, evolving beyond traditional POS systems to cater to the modern, ever-changing retail landscape.