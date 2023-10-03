JM Tobacco Appoints New Northeastern Regional Sales Manager

As the new Northeastern Regional Sales Manager, Steve Martin will play a pivotal role in introducing JM Tobacco’s premium cigar brands to tobacconists, lounges, and distributors across the Midwestern and Northeastern U.S.

JM Tobacco has announced the appointment of Steve Martin as the new Northeastern regional sales manager. Martin’s extensive experience and unwavering dedication to the world of cigars make him the perfect fit to help drive the growth of JM Tobacco’s portfolio in the Northeastern U.S.

With a career spanning over two decades, Martin brings a wealth of knowledge and enthusiasm to the cigar business. He has been following JM Tobacco since he first entered the industry in the late 1990s and has witnessed the company’s remarkable journey. The Maroukian family, who founded and nurtured JM Tobacco, have consistently expanded their range of offerings while maintaining their unwavering commitment to quality and customer satisfaction.

In a statement, Martin expressed his excitement about joining JM Tobacco. “The Maroukian family has done a fantastic job at not only growing their portfolio of offerings for cigar smokers, but they’ve maintained their quality and commitment to their customers. They’ve withstood the test of time, which is not easy to do in this business. They want to continue growing, and I’m very excited to be an integral part of expanding their brand’s footprint while sustaining that growth and assisting with upcoming product launches.”

As Northeastern Regional Sales Manager, Martin will play a pivotal role in introducing JM Tobacco’s premium cigar brands to tobacconists, lounges, and distributors across the midwestern and northeastern U.S. He looks forward to meeting the company’s current loyal customers and introducing JM Tobacco’s line of quality cigars to new markets abroad.

JM Tobacco is confident that Martin’s deep industry knowledge, passion, and commitment to excellence will contribute significantly to the continued success and growth of the company.

Based in Los Angeles, Calif., family-owned JM Tobacco distributes its natural and flavored premium cigars through retail tobacco stores across the U.S. and Europe.