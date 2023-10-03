October 2023: ARKO’s M&A Journey

Fresh off its 24th acquisition, ARKO Corp., led by CEO Arie Kotler, earmarks over $2 billion for continued mergers and acquisitions (M&A) growth as it integrates recently purchased chains into its portfolio.

ARKO Corp., the parent company of c-store behemoth GPM Investments LLC, has been on a mergers and acquisitions (M&A) roll, aggressively growing its fleet of c-stores from 200 sites to nearly 1,550 locations over the past 10 years.

At the end of June, the company closed on its 24th acquisition since 2013. In 2023 alone, ARKO has added 159 company-operated c-stores to its portfolio through two major acquisitions.

Now, ARKO has its sights set on future growth as it folds its latest acquisitions into its portfolio. As it brings new chains under its umbrella, ARKO is focused on three key pillars: 1.) Focusing on core destination categories, such as candy, packaged beverages, salty snacks, packaged sweet snacks and beer; 2.) Leveraging its fas REWARDS loyalty program; and 3.) Expanding the foodservice and beverage offerings in its stores.